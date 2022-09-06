STONEWALL, N.C. – A bridge on N.C. 55 in Pamlico County will be replaced, thanks to a new contract.

The bridge over Trent Creek was built in 1960 south of Stonewall. The bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson a $5.7 million contract in July.

The contractor will be mobilizing at the site soon, but the project will not require the road to close. Instead, S.T. Wooten will build a temporary bridge alongside the existing bridge to maintain traffic on N.C. 55 during construction. After traffic is switched later this year onto the temporary bridge, the contractor will demolish the existing bridge and construct the new one.

The new bridge will be completed and opened in about two years, according to the NC Department of Transportation.



