BAYVIEW, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division will be suspending service on its Bayview-Aurora ferry route beginning Sunday, April 24 to finish critical repairs to the ferry ramp at the Bayview terminal.

The suspension of service is expected to last through Tuesday, April 26, with limited service resuming April 27-29 as ramp repairs are completed. The limited schedule will be as follows:

From Bayview: 5:45 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 5:40 p.m.

From Aurora: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m.

Full service is expected to resume Saturday, April 30. A complete ferry schedule can be found on the Ferry Division’s website. Real-time updates about weather or mechanical delays on the Pamlico River route can be found on the route’s Twitter feed @NCFerryPamRiver.