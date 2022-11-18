GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you often park in Uptown Greenville, either for work, home, or other matters, the pricing and hourly limits are changing soon.

Greenville City Council approved a new parking plan this summer and has been posting new signs this week. Starting in January, you will need to be on the lookout for signs. They will be placed in designated parking lots across Uptown where you will either have to pay for parking or park for a limited amount of time.

The discussion for a new parking plan started before the pandemic in 2020 and was finally voted on by the city council this past June. City staff is starting to put up signs.

The biggest change is for people who purchase reserved or unreserved parking places in Uptown. It will now cost people annually $840 for a reserved spot and $600 for an unreserved one. There are also permit options for employees and employers.

As for surface lots and street parking, they will both be free for one hour. After the one hour is up, it will be 75 cents an hour for lot parking and $1 an hour for the street.

“The idea behind that is to try to get as much turnover as we can for the on-street that’s located conveniently to businesses,” said City of Greenville Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth. “And we feel like that helps businesses in the long run because they get more people in and out of their doors.”

Another change is that you will have to use the passport app to mobile pay for hourly parking.

The city will have an information session about these changes on December 1 at 1 p.m. in City Hall. Meanwhile, if you want to learn more about these changes, click here.