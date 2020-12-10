Part of West First Street in Greenville to temporarily close Friday-Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Part of West First Street in Greenville will be closed from Friday-Sunday, city officials said on Thursday.

No reason for the closure was announced.

The detour for vehicles traveling east on First Street will be north on Washington Street, then east on Second Street before heading west on Reade Street. The detour for motorists traveling west will consist of traveling north on Cotanche Street, west on Second Street and south on Washington Street.

Pedestrian access to the closed area will also be limited during the closure.