Paving project on U.S. Hwy. 264 in Greene, Pitt counties ends ahead of schedule

GREENVILLE – The project to resurface more than 18 miles of U.S. 264 in Greene and Pitt counties is complete – a half-year ahead of schedule.

U.S. 264, future Interstate 587, was brought to interstate standards between the Wilson County line and the Stantonsburg Road/Southwest Bypass interchange. 

The improvements include wider shoulders and new pavement and guardrails. The new pavement includes a special asphalt mix with open pores which allows water to drain and reduces tire spray in wet weather conditions.

The contractor, S.T. Wooten Corporation of Wilson, started construction in May 2020. The contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation was for $22.5 million.

In April, the same contractor will begin milling and resurfacing U.S. 264 between the Southwest Bypass and U.S. 13.

