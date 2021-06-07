Pender County bridge preservation requires lane closure

MURRAY TOWN – The life of a Pender County bridge will be extended thanks to a preservation project scheduled to begin Tuesday.
One lane of the U.S. 117 bridge over Interstate 40 near mile mark 396 will close intermittently starting at 7 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled through 5 p.m. July 16. The project will repair and resurface the bridge deck.
Drivers should slow down when approaching the bridge, be mindful of crews working in the area, and expect minor delays.
