Pender County bridge preservation requires lane closure

WASHINGTON, N.C.— Beaufort County Community College will cover all tuition and fees for students through the Spring 2023 semester. The Beaufort Promise program will use a combination of existing and new federal and state programs to pay for college credit classes as well as initial certification classes through the Division of Continuing Education. Through the Beaufort Promise, BCCC hopes to expand access to higher education for residents in its service area.

The Beaufort Promise will be a “last dollar” program, meaning the college will exhaust all other existing funding first. Many students already attended the college for free through dual-enrollment high school programs, such as an early college high school or Career and College Promise. Many students attending BCCC cover their tuition and fees through Pell grants. Programs such as high school equivalency/GED classes and small business seminars are already free, and NC Works helps many students take Continuing Education classes for free. BCCC now aims to help every student who wants to earn an associate’s degree, credential, or take classes for transfer pay for these courses.