Pipe projects require Jones County road closures

MAYSVILLE – A Jones County road will be closed over the next two months while multiple pipes are replaced ahead of the road being widened and resurfaced.



Beginning June 21, the first of four pipes on White Oak River Road will be replaced. Some of the pipes need to be replaced with longer pipes and others due to their condition.



The following are the scheduled days and times of the pipe replacements:

8 a.m. June 21 – 5 p.m. July 2

8 a.m. July 12 – 5 p.m. July 23

8a.m. July 26 – 5 p.m. Aug. 6

8 a.m. Aug. 9 – 5 p.m. Aug. 20

During each of the closures, drivers will be detoured onto Emmet Road, White Oak River Road in Onslow County, and Gibson Bridge Road.

Drivers should anticipate needing more time to get their destination than normal and use caution when traveling near the construction.