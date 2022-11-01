PIN HOOK, N.C. – A scheduled drainage pipe replacement has closed a portion of N.C. 50 in Duplin County.

Crews closed N.C. 50 near the intersection of Deep Bottom Road at 8 a.m. Tuesday. During the closure, maintenance staff will replace the current pipe with a larger one. The highway is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers will be detoured onto James and Lightwood Bridge roads. The N.C. Department of Transportation asks drivers to slow down and use caution near the work zone and allow extra time for their commute.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media