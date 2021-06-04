UNION – A pipe replacement is scheduled for a Sampson County road beginning next week, ahead of paving it.
N.C. 903 (East Magnolia-Lisbon Road), not far from Rogers Mill Road, is scheduled to close at 9 a.m. Monday. Crews plan to reopen it by 5 p.m. June 25.
N.C. Department of Transportation crews is wrapping up a pipe replacement on another section of that road today. Both of these replacements are being completed ahead of new pavement on N.C. 903 later this summer.
Drivers needing to get around the closure can use U.S. 117, N.C. 41, U.S. 421 and N.C. 90. Due to the detour, drivers should expect their travel time to their destination will take longer than normal. NCDOT asks drivers to be alert and use caution when near the construction.
Pipe replacement scheduled on Sampson County road
Closure to begin Monday morning
UNION – A pipe replacement is scheduled for a Sampson County road beginning next week, ahead of paving it.