NEWPORT, N.C. – A section of Roberts Road near Newport is scheduled to be closed during the workday early next week.

The roadway near Oak Grove Road is scheduled to close from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9. During the closure, the N.C. Department of Transportation will replace a drainage pipe.

Traffic should use Nine Mile Road, Nine Foot Road and U.S. 70 as a detour. Drivers are urged to use caution near the work site and plan ahead as their commute will take longer than normal.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.