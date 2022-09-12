GRIMESLAND, N.C. – The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is scheduled to close this week, so the bridge can be replaced.

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the site around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday and begin to demolish the 47-year-old bridge, then build a modern structure.



The new bridge is expected to open to traffic by the end of this year.



The 7.3-mile detour will send drivers on Boyds Road, Blackjack Grimesland Bridge Road, Chicod Street, Pitt Street and Beaufort Street.



Drivers should be cautious near the work site and plan for a longer commute using the detour.