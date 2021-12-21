Pitt County bridge replacement requires closure of road starting Jan. 3

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A section of Staton House Road in Pitt County will close Jan. 3 for approximately nine months to allow a bridge over Johnson Mill Run to be replaced.

Staton House Road will be closed to through traffic during the bridge replacement, but all local traffic will be able to get to homes and businesses in the area. Temporary traffic signs will be in place to direct motorists to access either end of Staton House Road via N.C. 33 or Fleming School Road.

Work on the bridge replacement is scheduled to end in September of 2022.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.