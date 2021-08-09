Pitt County highway closed after dump truck flips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A dump truck flipped, spilled the crushed rock it was hauling and closed part of a highway early Monday.

Trooper Amanda Signs with the NC State Highway Patrol said a dump truck flipped over around 7:30 a.m. on NC Hwy. 222 near Seven Pines RoAd. The road was closed soon after. Signs said the driver ran off the road, overcorrected and then flipped over on the side of the road.

The driver, Johnie Sauls Jr., had minor injuries and was transported to Vidant Medical Center. He was charged with a lane control violation.

The road was closed until around 11 a.m. as crews cleaned up the rock and removed the truck.

