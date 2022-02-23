GRIMESLAND, N.C. — A Pitt County intersection will be converted Thursday into an all-way stop to reduce the risk of crashes.



The department identified the intersection of N.C. 33 (Pitt Street) and Grimesland Bridge Road as one that would benefit from an all-way stop based on the crashes occurring there. Crews constructed concrete islands last week ahead of the conversion.



Currently, traffic on N.C. 33 does not have to stop.



To learn more about the benefits and what to do at an all-way stop, visit this NCDOT webpage.



Drivers in this area should be alert for crews working and prepare for the new traffic design.



