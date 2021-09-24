Pitt County intersections getting safety improvements

STOKES – The N.C. Department of Transportation will transform two Pitt County intersections into all-way stops to improve safety.
On Monday morning, NCDOT crews will install stop signs and pavement markings to Old Tar Road where it intersects with Laurie Ellis Road. Currently, Old Tar Road drivers do not have to stop.
Then on Wednesday morning, crews will install the same signage and markings to N.C. 903 at the intersection with N.C. 30, creating a four-way stop.
The conversions are expected to be complete by the early afternoon, weather permitting.
To learn more about the benefits and what to do at an all-way stop visit this NCDOT webpage.
Drivers in these areas should be alert for crews working and prepare for the new traffic design.
