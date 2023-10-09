BELVOIR, N.C. – A portion of Holland Road in Pitt County is scheduled to close Tuesday morning to allow the N.C. Department of Transportation to replace a drainage pipe.

The pipe has deteriorated, and a temporary fix was unsuccessful, so crews will close the roadway near Floyd Harris Road at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The road is expected to reopen later this month when crews complete the pipe replacement.

Traffic will be detoured onto Floyd Harris Road and Porter Road to access either side of Holland Road. Drivers should use caution and allow extra time for their commute.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.