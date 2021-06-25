Pitt County roads to be refreshed

GREENVILLE – Several roads within Greenville will be getting a facelift as crews are scheduled to begin a resurfacing project.



Work will start Monday on Williams Road from U.S. 264 to U.S. 13. Crews will mill and resurface the road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, so drivers should expect periodic lane closures and delays.



Starting July 6, crews will work between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly to mill and resurface the following roads:

Allen Road from U.S. 264 Alternate to Stantonsburg Road;

Charles Boulevard (N.C. 43) from Greenville Boulevard (U.S. 264 Alt.) to Signature Drive;

Evans Street from north of the intersection of Greenville Boulevard to Fire Tower Road; and

Old Tar Road from Fire Tower Road to Worthington Road.

Work on these sections of roadway is expected to be complete late this fall.



Drivers should be alert to changing traffic patterns, such as lane closures, and crews working.