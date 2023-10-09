GRIMESLAND – A section of N.C. 33 in Grimesland is scheduled to be closed for the next few days while a N.C. Department of Transportation contractor replaces a pipe.

Between Oct. 10-12, the roadway near Mobley’s Bridge Road will close to traffic. During the closure, crews will replace the current pipe with a larger one that will better carry water safely underneath the road.

Traffic will be detoured onto Mobley’s Bridge Road, Galloway Road and Chicod Street.

Drivers are encouraged to take the detour into account when planning their commute and use caution near the work site.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.