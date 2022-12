GREENVILLE, N.C. — A portion of Cotanche Street is scheduled to close to traffic next week.

Cotanche Street will be closed between East 10th Street and Reade Circle to allow for stormwater pipe rehabilitation work. The closure is scheduled to begin Monday, December 19, and run through Monday, January 9, 2023.

Motorists can follow posted detours to avoid the area, and are asked to please use caution around the work zone.