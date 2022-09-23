GREENVILLE, N.C. — A portion of Cotanche Street in the Uptown District is scheduled to close to traffic starting next week.

Cotanche Street will be closed between East Fourth Street and East Fifth Street to allow for utility work related to the upcoming construction of the Hilton Garden Inn on Evans Street. The closure is scheduled to begin Tuesday and is scheduled to run through Wednesday, October 12.

Motorists on Cotanche Street can follow the posted detour onto East Fourth Street, South Washington Street, and East Fifth Street.