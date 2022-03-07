GREENVILLE, N.C. — A portion of a major street in the Uptown district is scheduled to be closed to thru traffic beginning Wednesday for construction.

Evans Street will be closed near its intersection with East Fifth Street starting Wednesday morning, weather permitting, to allow for construction on the building located at 501 Evans Street. This closure is expected to last approximately three days.

Northbound motorists will be directed onto Dickinson Avenue and South Greene Street, while southbound motorists will be detoured onto Reade Circle and Dickinson Avenue.

All parking lots north of the detour route, including the Five Points Plaza lot, will remain accessible.