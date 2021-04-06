Public asked to participate in Pitt County transportation survey

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input to help identify transportation needs in Pitt County.

The transportation survey is essential for NCDOT, Pitt County and the Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan and Mid-East Rural planning organizations to develop their long-range planning document. The survey results will assist the agencies in making transportation decisions for the next 25-30 years.

People taking the survey will be asked what transportation improvements they would like to see, and which transportation issues need to be addressed. The survey takers also will identify the county where they live and their primary mode of transportation. Answers are voluntary and confidential.

People are asked to fill out the survey by April 30. The public may fill it out online or hard copies of the survey can be found in many town offices throughout the county. The public may also request a hard copy be mailed to them by contacting Ben Rogers, CZO, Planner II with Pitt County Planning and Development at 252-902-3250 or ben.rogers@pittcountync.gov.

As part of the community outreach efforts, a public meeting is expected to be held later this year.