Public hearing set for Brunswick County bridge replacement

SUPPLY – The public is invited to a virtual hearing with the N.C. Department of Transportation this week and then asked to submit feedback regarding a proposed amendment of the Juniper Creek game land, State Dedicated Nature Preserve in Brunswick County.



This amendment of the dedicated nature preserve is needed to replace the bridge over Muddy Branch on Makatoka Road. The amendment would provide a permanent drainage easement and a temporary construction easement. A very small amount of right-of-way is needed for the replacement of the bridge.



Project details, including maps of the proposal, can be found on the NCDOT project web page.



The formal presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday. Interested people can attend as shown below:

By computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/359802421

By telephone: United States: +1-786-535-321, access code: 359-802-421 One-touch: tel:+17865353211,,359802421#



People may also submit comments by calling 984-205-6615, project code 3697, emailing Juniper-Creek-Complex@publicinput.com, or mailing to the address shown below by July 28.



For more information, contact Bridge Program Manager Derek Pielech at the number and email listed above.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled people who wish to participate in this process. Anyone requiring special services should contact Diane Wilson, Environmental Analysis Unit, at 1598 Mail Service Center in Raleigh; 919-707-6073; or pdwilson1@ncdot.gov as early as possible.



Those who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.