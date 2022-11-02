GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s red-light camera program could be on its way out.

Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school system, the state Court of Appeals ruled. Now, the Greenville City Council could be set to pull the plug on the entire program.

Among the items on the Greenville City Council’s agenda for Monday’s meeting is Item 21 in “new business” is “Notice of Termination of Interlocal Agreement with Pitt County Board of Education related to the Red Light Camera Program.”

The Greenville City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in workshop session in City Hall Conference Room 337, located at 200 W. 5th St. in Greenville. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday. The meetings are open to the public and will be broadcast on GTV-9 (Suddenlink Channel 9) and streamed online at www.greenvillenc.gov.

An appellate panel decided unanimously back in March that Greenville’s funding framework violates the state constitution’s directive that the “clear proceeds” of all fines collected must be “used exclusively for maintaining free public schools.”

The city contracted in 2017 with American Traffic Solutions of Arizona to install and operate the red-light cameras. Motorists photographed driving through red lights receive citations and face a $100 penalty. Two motorists who were cited sued the city and the Pitt County Board of Education, which ultimately gets the proceeds.

Roughly 20 North Carolina towns and cities have been authorized by the legislature to operate similar traffic-control photograph programs. The General Assembly authorized the first such program in 1997.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.