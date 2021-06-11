Resurfacing coming to Carteret County streets

MOREHEAD CITY – Several Carteret County roads will be getting an upgrade beginning this weekend as N.C. Department of Transportation crews starts a resurfacing project.
Lane closures on Bridges Street at North 20th Street and Bridges Street Extension, Friendly Road between U.S. 70 and Bridges Street Extension, and North 24th, 23rd, and 20th streets are expected to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday and finish by 6 a.m. July 26. Crews will mill and resurface the roads to bring it up to department standards. This work will only be done between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Drivers should remain alert as there will be signage, vehicles, and crews on the road overnight.
This resurfacing work is part of a larger project to upgrade and repair several roads throughout Carteret County. This project is expected to be complete in February 2022.
