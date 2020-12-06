Road closed in Jacksonville after sewer line failure

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pine Valley Road in Jacksonville will be closed until Monday evening for through traffic.

A major failure of a sewer line caused the road to close.

Work to fix the sewer line is centered near 896 Pine Valley Road. Local traffic will be allowed up to this point, but not through the work site.

Through traffic that normally uses Pine Valley Road should detour by using Winthorpe Way and Huff Drive.

Road closure map courtesy of the City of Jacksonville

Work is expected to begin around 9 a.m., December 7, and last until 6 p.m., Monday evening.

The City of Jacksonville Utilities Maintenance division is replacing the major line that failed unexpectedly.