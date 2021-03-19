CHOCOWINITY – A section of a Beaufort County road will be closed for the next several months while N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews replaces a bridge.
The bridge on Possum Track Road over Chocowinity Creek will be replaced by the contractor. The section of roadway near N.C. 33 will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.
The current bridge was built in 1976 and consists of concrete floors on timber joists, caps, and piles. The new bridge will be a concrete slab and asphalt surface and will be 95 feet long.
Construction is expected to last through late August. During the closure, motorists will be detoured onto Edwards Road, Dixon Road, and N.C. 33 to return to Possum Track Road.
Drivers should give themselves extra time as their commute may take longer than normal and use caution around the work zone.
Road Closed While NCDOT Replaces Beaufort County Bridge
CHOCOWINITY – A section of a Beaufort County road will be closed for the next several months while N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews replaces a bridge.