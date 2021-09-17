Road in Duplin County to close starting Monday for maintenance

BEULAVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation is scheduled to close a section of Durwood Evans Road in Duplin County for maintenance next week.
Both directions of the road near Catherine Square Road will be closed beginning Monday at 9 a.m. The closure is scheduled to last through the evening of Sept. 30.
The closure will allow crews to safely perform maintenance to a pipe.
Drivers will be detoured onto George Sumner Road, Jackson Store Road, N.C. 41/111, and Catherine Square Road. Because of the detour, motorists should expect their commute may take longer than normal. NCDOT also urges people to use caution near the work zone.
