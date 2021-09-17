Road in Duplin County to close starting Monday for maintenance

by: NC Department of Transportation

BEULAVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation is scheduled to close a section of Durwood Evans Road in Duplin County for maintenance next week.

Both directions of the road near Catherine Square Road will be closed beginning Monday at 9 a.m. The closure is scheduled to last through the evening of Sept. 30. 

The closure will allow crews to safely perform maintenance to a pipe.

Drivers will be detoured onto George Sumner Road, Jackson Store Road, N.C. 41/111, and Catherine Square Road. Because of the detour, motorists should expect their commute may take longer than normal. NCDOT also urges people to use caution near the work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

