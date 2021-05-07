Roosevelt Boulevard in Havelock to close due to storm drain replacement effective Monday, May 10

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, May 10 Roosevelt Boulevard with be closed to thru traffic.

NCDOT will be repairing/replacing a collapsed storm drain in the area of the railroad tracks that cross underneath Roosevelt Boulevard. NCDOT officials have advised they will be on scene to adjust the intersection lights in the area to assist with the traffic flow onto MCAS Cherry Point.

Vehicles normally traveling on Roosevelt Boulevard to enter the Air Station will need to alter their route to one of the following:

Use Cunningham Boulevard and enter through the Cunningham Gate during its open hours.

Use Cunningham Boulevard and turn left on Fontana Boulevard to access the Main Gate.

Continue northbound on E. Main St and turn right at the main intersection and head east on Fontana Blvd to gain access to the Main Gate.

Vehicles exiting the Air Station from the Main Gate must turn left or right on Fontana Blvd upon leaving the base. Drivers should expect traffic delays.

Plan on leaving early for your destination if you need to access this area or travel through this area.