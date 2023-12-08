CLAYROOT, N.C. – Rumble stripes will soon be added to a portion of N.C. 43 to help alert drivers they are near the edge of their lane.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, the N.C. Department of Transportation will install center and edge-line rumble stripes to N.C. 43 between N.C. 118 in Craven County and Herman Garris Road in Pitt County.

While a lane will remain open to drivers, work will be done with flaggers directing traffic. NCDOT will close a lane of N.C. 43 in a 2-mile section. Due to anticipated congestion, the department advises drivers to seek an alternate route when possible.

This work is scheduled to last through 5 p.m. Dec. 15.

Once complete, two other sections of N.C. 43 and a section of U.S. 264 will also receive rumble stripes. NCDOT will notify the public when that work is scheduled at a later date.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.