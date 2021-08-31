Safety improvements coming to Pitt County intersection

(NEXSTAR) – Airline passengers are currently being urged to help stem the spread of coronavirus, but they should always refrain from causing any preventable salmonella outbreaks, too.

A shipment of loose raw chicken was recently seen circling the baggage carousel at Seattle Tacoma International Airport, the TSA revealed on social media. A representative for the agency believes the chicken was originally shipped inside a cooler, but had somehow fallen out of its container due to improper packaging.