Safety improvements coming to Pitt County intersection

WINTERVILLE – A Pitt County intersection will be converted to an all-way stop to improve safety and traffic flow.
The intersection of Davenport Farm and Thomas Langston roads will be converted into a three-way stop beginning Wednesday morning. The intersection currently requires drivers on Thomas Langston Road to stop, but not on Davenport Farm Road.
The installation of new signs and roadway markings are expected to be complete by early afternoon. The work is weather-dependent.
Learn more about the benefits and what to do at an all-way stop on this NCDOT webpage.
Drivers should slow down and be aware of workers when traveling through this intersection and prepare for the new design.
