Sampson County road to close for pipe replacement

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - NASCAR drivers are preparing for the longest race of the season this weekend at the Coca-Cola 600, but for a Florida couple in town for the race, 600 miles is all in a days drive.

The couple is in the midst of a bucket list that involves attending all 36 Cup Series races this season. The cross-country journey following the NASCAR crew is taking place in an RV the couple bought just to complete the bucket list.

The drive to Charlotte Motor Speedway started in February when Diane and Sandy MacLaren started their 36 race camping journey, at the Daytona 500.

"It probably took a good year to plan because you have to do every ticket, every campground,” said Diane MacLaren.