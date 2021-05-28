Sampson County road to close for pipe replacement

UNION – Ahead of resurfacing a Sampson County road, the N.C. Department of Transportation will replace a damaged culvert next week.
N.C. 903 (West Magnolia-Lisbon Road), about a half-mile from U.S. 421 (Taylors Bridge Highway), is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. June 1 and reopen at 5 p.m. June 4.
During the closure, crews will replace a damaged culvert that is leaking and causing pavement damage with a new one.
Drivers will be detoured onto N.C. 41, N.C. 411 and N.C. 903. Because of the detour, motorists should expect a longer travel time to get to their destination and use caution when traveling around the construction.
