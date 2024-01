AURORA, N.C. — A section of N.C. 33 in Aurora will close for approximately 24 hours starting at 8 p.m. on Jan. 12.

N.C. 33 will be closed from its intersection with N.C. 306 to its intersection with Main Street

Extension. The purpose of the closure is to allow Nutrien to safely relocate heavy mining

equipment across the road.

Traffic will be detoured south onto Highway 306 to Grantsboro, Highway 55 to Bayboro, and Bay City Road to Aurora. Drivers should anticipate longer commute times.