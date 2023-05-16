GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A section of Dickinson Avenue that has been worked on by the NC Department of Transportation is finally back open.

The area between South Skinner Street and 14th Street started last summer and hit a few roadblocks along the way. Just a few weeks ago, the construction company working on the project had to pause work. The NCDOT worked with the company to complete the work.

Currently, officials are not sure when the seventh phase project will continue. In a statement, the NCDOT said “At this time, we do not have a definitive date on when the next section will temporarily close for reconstruction. We know how important this corridor is to the community and we will continue to reach out to the business community before another section is closed.”