Section of Greene County highway to be resurfaced

NEWPORT – A section of a Carteret County road will temporarily close beginning next week while N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews replaces a pipe.

The portion of Old Winberry Road near N.C. 101 will close to traffic on April 19 at 7 a.m. During the closure, NCDOT will replace an old, damaged pipe with a larger one. The roadway is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. on April 28.

A portion of this Newport-area road was closed for similar work earlier this month.

Motorists will be detoured onto Mill Creek Road, U.S. 70, and Highway 101 during the closure.

Drivers should plan ahead as their commute will take longer than normal and use caution when traveling near the work zone.