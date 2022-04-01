JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – A section of Northwest Bridge Road north of Jacksonville is scheduled to be closed next week for bridge repairs.



N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the roadway at the bridge over the New River near U.S. 258. The closure is planned for 9 a.m. April 4 to 5 p.m. April 8. This will allow maintenance staff to safely make repairs to the bridge bearings.



Drivers who need to get around the closure will be detoured onto Gum Branch Road, Rhodestown Road and U.S. 258. Those who use the detour should plan ahead as extra travel time may be needed. Drivers should also remain alert near the work zone.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.