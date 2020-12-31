DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) – A Lenoir County road is expected to be closed for several months while an N.C. Department of Transportation contractor replaces a culvert.
Davis Mill Road is scheduled to close south of the intersection with Nathan Hill Road beginning at 8 a.m. on January 4. The road is expected to be closed for about four months.
The culvert is being replaced with a larger one to allow more water to flow through.
A detour around the closure will lead motorists onto Live Oak Hog Company Road, Jonestown Road, and N.C. 11 to return to Davis Mill Road.
Drivers are urged to plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and use caution when near the work zone.
Section of Lenoir County road to close for culvert replacement
