Section of Lenoir County road to close for culvert replacement

RALEIGH – Although the public is being asked to stay close to home and restrict traveling in North Carolina over the upcoming holiday period because of the continual increase in COVID-19 cases, for those who do hit the road, the N.C. Department of Transportation will try to assist them on their trips.

The department is not allowing any lane closures on projects along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes from this Friday morning (Dec. 18) until the evening of the Tuesday after Christmas (Dec. 29). Lanes will also be kept open from 7 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.