Section of U.S. Hwy. 64 in Tyrrell County to close for crossline work

COLUMBIA, N.C. – A section of U.S. 64 will be closed in Tyrrell County between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. this Wednesday (April 14) in order to allow maintenance crews to replace a failed crossline drainage pipe under the highway.

During the closure, the N.C. Department of Transportation will be diverting traffic onto a five-mile segment of Old U.S. 64 near the community of Alligator. Barricades and detour signage will be in place to guide motorists through the detour route.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media