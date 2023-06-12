ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – A section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County between Robersonville and Everetts will close for a major bridge rehabilitation project starting at 8 a.m. June 15.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close both lanes of U.S. 64 East from N.C. 903 (Exit 502) to Alt U.S. 64 (Exit 507). In addition, all entrance ramps to that stretch will close.

During the closure, contract crews will perform joint, deck and surface repairs to an eastbound bridge over the Huskanaw Swamp. The entire section and entrance ramps are expected to reopen at the end of September, depending on weather conditions.

A marked detour will direct U.S. 64 East motorists to take N.C. 903 to Alt U.S. 64, then back onto U.S. 64 East near Everetts.

Drivers should plan ahead for this closure, remain alert and follow all posted traffic and detour signs.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.