Sections of Lenoir County Road Closed for Maintenance for One Month

KINSTON – Several closures are scheduled on a Lenoir County road while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replace pipes.
Different sections of Mark N. Smith Road will be closed between May 4 and June 4. The first closure will be near John Green Smith Road and begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and last through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
NCDOT will update DriveNC.gov with each closure. The dates and times of the construction will be weather-dependent.
Crews will replace failing crossline pipes during the closures ahead of resurfacing the roadway.
Drivers should use caution near the construction, plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal, and follow the posted detour signs.
