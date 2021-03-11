Several Pitt, Lenoir County Roads Closing for Rail Maintenance

GRIFTON – Several sections of state-maintained roads in Pitt and Lenoir counties will be temporarily closed for railroad crossing maintenance.

Each crossing will be closed between two and five days, depending on the maintenance work that needs to be performed by CSX Corp.

Below are the affected roads and scheduled closure dates, according to CSX.

Grifton (Pitt and Lenoir counties):

Closing on/around 3/11/21 McRae Street (Between N. Dupont and N. Gordon streets) Queen Street (Between S. Dupont and S. Gordon streets)

Closing on/around 3/15/21 Main Street (Railroad and S. Gordon streets) Contentnea Drive/Tick Bite Road (Between S. Highland Blvd and Lenoir Street) Saw Mill Road (Between Mill and Braxton roads)

Closing on/around 3/16/21 Braxton Road (Between N.C. 11 and Charles Braxton Road)



Graingers (Lenoir County):

Closing on/around 3/18/21 Grainger Station Street (Right at Faulkner Road) Middle Street (Between Capstone Lodge Lane and Grainger Station Street) Hargett Drive (Between Capstone Lodge Lane and Grainger Station Street) N.C. 11 (Near Ferrell Rd) Ferrell Road (Between N.C. 11 and Tilghman Mill Road)



Detour signs will be set up to help drivers navigate around the closures.



Motorists should anticipate needing extra time for their commute over the next week and are urged to use caution near the work zones.