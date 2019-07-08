Some lanes to close, re-open or change directions this week in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

This week, as construction continues on Uptown Greenville’s Town Creek Culvert project, one major intersection will close, while lanes on other streets will re-open or change directions.

Starting this Friday, part of Cotanche Street, between East Fifth Street and Reade Circle, will be converted to a two-way street for several weeks, to maintain a north-south roadway into Uptown during the upcoming closure of the Evans Street and Reade Circle intersection.

Additionally, a lane shift will be implemented on Cotanche Street between East Fourth and East Fifth Streets, reducing that stretch from two southbound lanes to one southbound lane.

In some good news for drivers, East Fifth Street will reopen, with a traffic light adjustment at the intersection of Cotanche Street and East Fifth Street to accommodate the new 2-way traffic pattern on that portion of Cotanche Street.

You can see a map of the traffic pattern changes below: