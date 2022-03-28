GREENVILLE, N.C. — Work to maintain the condition of 50 streets in Greenville began Monday as part of the City’s 2022 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation projects.

The preservation efforts will include micro paving, crack sealing, and pavement markings on 50 city-maintained streets. That work is scheduled to take place over approximately the next four months.

An additional 11 streets will see milling, resurfacing, deep patch repairs, ADA improvements, traffic signal loop work, and pavement markings as part of the street rehabilitation contract. That work is expected to last approximately 8-12 weeks.

Construction related to both of these contracts will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, although some weekend work may be necessary.

The City Council awarded the contract for the 2022 Street Preservation Project to Slurry Pavers Inc., of Richmond, Va., in January. It includes 6.38 lane miles of micro paving and 38.62 lane miles of crack sealing. The 2022 Street Rehabilitation Project was awarded to S.T. Wooten out of Wilson. It includes approximately 9.79 lane miles.

For a map of the streets that are impacted by these projects, click here. A list of the streets is available here.