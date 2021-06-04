KINSTON – Multiple intersections in Lenoir County will undergo safety improvements early next week, weather permitting.
Beginning Monday morning, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will convert Wallace Family Road at Tilghman Mill Road to an all-way stop. Currently, drivers on Wallace Family Road do not stop. Crews expect to be finished with the transformation by the afternoon.
On Tuesday, crews will convert two intersections along Falling Creek Road into all-way stops. The first is at Pauls Path Road, which has the right of way. Once crews are finished at this location, they will move to the intersection with Fred Everett Road, which now must stop. Crews plan to finish both intersections by the afternoon.
Learn more about the benefits of all-way stops on the NCDOT website.
Drivers should slow down and be alert for workers in these intersections next week.
Three Lenoir County roads to convert to all-way stops
Conversions to happen Monday and Tuesday
