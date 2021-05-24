Traffic Advisory: Paving projects begin on several city streets

Contractor to begin work on May 27, 2021 in neighborhoods across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A contractor will begin a major paving project on Thursday, May 27, 2021. This resurfacing project is part of a street rehabilitation series to improve the condition of roadways throughout Jacksonville.

Portions of several City streets will be resurfaced. Citizens who live in the paving areas will maintain access to their homes throughout the project but are asked not to park in the street during this time.

Crews will be paving a portion of Georgetown Road from the 400 block to the Darden St intersection, King Street, Gary Court, Hendricks Court, a portion of Indian Drive from 2208 to 2200, and the 700 block of Forest Grove Avenue.

The street paving work is weather-dependent. For more information on this paving project, call the City of Jacksonville Streets Division at 910 938-5333.