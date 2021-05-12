Traffic Advisory: Seminole Trail and Sioux Drive intersection to close

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – The intersection of Seminole Trail and Sioux Drive will temporarily close during the week of May 17, 2021. A contractor will conduct an emergency sewer line repair beginning Monday, May 17, which could take several days to complete.

The intersection will close to through traffic for the duration of the emergency repair work. Detour signs will be posted to direct drivers around the worksite. Citizens who live on Cheyenne Road, Mitchell Road, Idaho Drive, and Bosco Drive may see increased traffic from detoured drivers.

In addition to repairing the sewer line, the contractor will also repair a large depression in the intersection.