BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Beginning Monday, August 16 portions of Turner Street will be one lane. Beaufort officials said drivers should take alternate routes while work is being conducted in the area.

Turner Street will be one lane between Middle Lane and Ann Street. The town’s contractor will be installing a crosswalk. This work involves pouring and curing concrete.

Turner Street will remain one lane through Friday, August 20.