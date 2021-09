JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in Jacksonville are reporting a petroleum product spill, detours, and closures are expected at the intersection of Carolina Forrest Boulevard and Ramsey Road.

Crews with the City of Jacksonville, NCDOT, Pumpkin Center VFD, and Onslow Co. Emergency Services are continuing the cleanup.

Drivers should use caution in the area and be prepared for delays and detours.