Traffic Alert: Section of More Street in Town of Swansboro temporarily closed Wednesday due to construction project

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A section of Moore Street from Front Street to Water Street in the Town of Swansboro will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, August 18.
The closure will last from 8 a.m. to0 1 p.m. due to a construction project.
by: Fantasia HarveyPosted: / Updated:
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A section of Moore Street from Front Street to Water Street in the Town of Swansboro will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, August 18.
The closure will last from 8 a.m. to0 1 p.m. due to a construction project.