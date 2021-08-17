Traffic Alert: Section of More Street in Town of Swansboro temporarily closed Wednesday due to construction project

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A section of Moore Street from Front Street to Water Street in the Town of Swansboro will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, August 18.

The closure will last from 8 a.m. to0 1 p.m. due to a construction project.

