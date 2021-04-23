Traffic Shift Planned for Wilmington’s Market Street

SNOW HILL - N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will resurface a section of a Greene County highway and construction is expected to begin the week.

Beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m., one lane of U.S. 13/ N.C. 58 in each direction between the Wayne County line and the intersection of U.S. 258/ N.C. 58 in Snow Hill will be closed while crews resurface it. Work will be done between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and is scheduled to be completed in two months, weather permitting.

Drivers could experience some delays, so should plan accordingly and use caution when traveling near the work zone.